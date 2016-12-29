Life after note ban: The editors take

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh, RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor at Frontline, Girish Kuber, Editor at Loksatta, Gnani Sankaran, a Political Commentator, and Kumar Ketkar, a Senior Journalist spoke on whether the economy is nearing normalcy after demonetisation and also discussed the impact it has had on the country.
Dec 29, 2016, 09.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh, RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor at Frontline, Girish Kuber, Editor at Loksatta, Gnani Sankaran, a Political Commentator, and Kumar Ketkar, a Senior Journalist spoke on whether the economy is nearing normalcy after demonetisation and also discussed the impact it has had on the country.

Tags  Latha Venkatesh RK Radhakrishnan Frontline Girish Kuber Loksatta Gnani Sankaran Kumar Ketkar
