Jan 02, 2017, 04.44 PM | Source: PTI
Industry chamber CII said that the rate cuts will play a key role in the process of economic strengthening in the medium term.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Lending rate cuts to boost economy, push consumption: Industry
Industry chamber CII said that the rate cuts will play a key role in the process of economic strengthening in the medium term.
|
Industry chamber CII said that the rate cuts will play a key role in the process of economic strengthening in the medium term.
"As loans become cheaper, sectors such as consumer durables, automobiles and housing should see a recovery.
Various measures have been taken to encourage lending to the SME sector. We expect start-ups and SMEs to play a major role in the next growth cycle," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.
Bank lending is likely to pick up significantly, as deposit mobilisation has been strong following demonetisation, he added.
"It is heartening to see the banks moving towards an easier lending rate regime and we hope that this rate cut cycle will be carried forward. With ample liquidity now at their disposal and credit growth moving at slow pace, a lowering of interest rates was the need of the hour," Ficci president Pankaj Patel said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday had appealed to the banks flush with currency to move beyond their traditional priorities, and keep the poor, the lower middle class, and the middle class at the focus of their activities.
The country's largest lender -- State Bank of India (SBI) -- on Sunday slashed its benchmark lending rate by 0.9 per cent across various maturities with immediate effect.
The bank reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) from 8.90 per cent to 8 per cent for 1-year tenure, SBI said in a statement.
Similarly, Union Bank of India reduced its lending rate by 0.65 per cent to 8.65 per cent.
Last week, SBI subsidiary State Bank of Travancore also cut rates by up to 0.3 per cent, while IDBI Bank cut its lending rate by up to 0.6 per cent across various loan tenors.
State Bank of India (SBI) is expecting more number
State Bank chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya toda
SBI, the country's biggest lender by assets, said
A day after SBI slashed its rate offering steeply,
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.