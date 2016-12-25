Law against 'benami' properties to be operationalised soon: PM

Vowing to carry forward the war against corruption and black money post-demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties and this was just the beginning.

Making his last monthly address this year in his "Mann ki Baat" programme, he defended the frequent changes in the rules of demonetisation, saying these have been done to reduce the people's problems and defeat such forces who are out to thwart his government's fight against black money and corruption.

Modi sought the cooperation of public in making the "war on corruption" a success and said the wrongdoings of some are being caught only with the support of common people who are coming forward with concrete information about hoarders.

"I assure you that this is not the end. This is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war against corruption and black money. There is no question of stopping or going back in this fight," he said.

The Prime Minister also lamented the logjam in Parliament that evoked displeasure from the President and the Vice President besides all-round public indignation and ire, saying he wanted a good discussion on this campaign as well as on political funding, had both Houses run properly.

He said some people who are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all concessions and exemptions "are wrong and all are equal before law" and they have to abide by it.

"It was my earnest wish that the ongoing campaign against corruption and black money, including the realm of political parties and political funding, be discussed extensively in the Parliament. Had the House functioned properly, there would have been comprehensive deliberation.

"Some people are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all kinds of concessions. These people are absolutely in the wrong. The law applies equally to all. Whether it is an individual, an organisation or a political party, everyone has to abide by law and one will have to," he said, adding that people who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly resort to searching for faults of the government relentlessly.

Giving a push to his plea for cashless economy, Modi also launched two new schemes for traders and customers that will dole out 15,000 prizes every day to those making digital transactions.