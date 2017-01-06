KVIC sales grow 9.25% in December in spite of cash ban

Jan 06, 2017, 01.59 PM | Source: PTI

Sales of khadi and village industry products grew 9.25 percent in December despite the demonetisation drive, KVIC today said.

"Though in the initial 2-3 days, there was a slight dip in the sale, this was quickly overcome by encouraging more modes of digital payments and also introducing an incentive scheme for providing gift on purchases for more than Rs 2,000 per bill through digital payments," he said in a statement.

KVIC also allowed 1 percent additional discount in its departmental sales outlets on digital payments.

In the last one and a half months, KVIC set up awareness camps and held workshops for cashless transactions in its all zones for the benefit of khadi institutions and artisans and has also distributed debit cards to artisans.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.