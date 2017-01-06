Jan 06, 2017, 01.59 PM | Source: PTI
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) sells these through more than 7,100 sales outlets across the country. Chairman V K Saxena said the decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes has not impacted the sales.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
KVIC sales grow 9.25% in December in spite of cash ban
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) sells these through more than 7,100 sales outlets across the country. Chairman V K Saxena said the decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes has not impacted the sales.
|
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) sells these through more than 7,100 sales outlets across the country. Chairman V K Saxena said the decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes has not impacted the sales.
"Though in the initial 2-3 days, there was a slight dip in the sale, this was quickly overcome by encouraging more modes of digital payments and also introducing an incentive scheme for providing gift on purchases for more than Rs 2,000 per bill through digital payments," he said in a statement.
KVIC also allowed 1 percent additional discount in its departmental sales outlets on digital payments.
In the last one and a half months, KVIC set up awareness camps and held workshops for cashless transactions in its all zones for the benefit of khadi institutions and artisans and has also distributed debit cards to artisans.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.