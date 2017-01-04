July rollout of GST also looks doubtful: Harishankar Subramaniam

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors, Harishankar Subramaniam of EY, MS Mani of Deloitte India and Pratik Jain of PWC India speak about the GST and its delay in the roll-out.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 06.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

July rollout of GST also looks doubtful: Harishankar Subramaniam

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors, Harishankar Subramaniam of EY, MS Mani of Deloitte India and Pratik Jain of PWC India speak about the GST and its delay in the roll-out.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

July rollout of GST also looks doubtful: Harishankar Subramaniam

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors, Harishankar Subramaniam of EY, MS Mani of Deloitte India and Pratik Jain of PWC India speak about the GST and its delay in the roll-out.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors, Harishankar Subramaniam of EY, MS Mani of Deloitte India and Pratik Jain of PWC India discuss about the possible dates for rollout of the Goods and Services Tas (GST).

The two-day GST Council meet concluded today with the Centre and states failing to arrive at a consensus on various issues particularly the contentious subject of dual control.

The next meeting of the GST Council is scheduled for January 16.  

Watch video for the entire discussion...

Tags  Shereen Bhan Dinesh Kanabar Dhruva Advisors Harishankar Subramaniam EY MS Mani Deloitte India Pratik Jain PWC India GST
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
July rollout of GST also looks doubtful: Harishankar Subramaniam

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.