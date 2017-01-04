July rollout of GST also looks doubtful: Harishankar Subramaniam

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors, Harishankar Subramaniam of EY, MS Mani of Deloitte India and Pratik Jain of PWC India discuss about the possible dates for rollout of the Goods and Services Tas (GST).The two-day GST Council meet concluded today with the Centre and states failing to arrive at a consensus on various issues particularly the contentious subject of dual control.The next meeting of the GST Council is scheduled for January 16.