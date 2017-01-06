Javadekar asks youth to be part of govts digital economy

Jan 06, 2017, 08.50 AM | Source: PTI
"Digital transactions will bring in accountability and weed out corruption. The annual budget is worth Rs 17-18 lakh crore, of which around 5-6 lakh crore can be used for creating infrastructure for this purpose," he said at an event at Hindu College here.
He said a lot can be done but the problem is "that everyone does not pay tax".
Demonetisation is a "movement" that will lead to a less cash society which is needed to eradicate corruption, black money, fake currency and to bring in transparency, Javadekar said and asked the students to join his ministry's initiative to make people aware about digital and cashless transactions.
He said some people were criticising demonetisation based on estimates that currency notes worth Rs 15 lakh crore and Rs one lakh crore has not been deposited in banks.
"Now, is that a small amount?" Javadekar said, adding "all the money is in banks" Demonetisation is also a "strong hit" at fake currency. It was also said that as demonetisation was announced here, a fake currency maker committed suicide in Pakistan, he added.
