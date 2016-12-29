Dec 29, 2016, 05.31 PM | Source: PTI
Rubbishing critics, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the effects of demonetisation were not as adverse as was predicted and asserted that there has been a sharp jump in tax collections and economic activity including in winter crop sowing.
Jaitley rubbishes critics, says note ban effect not adverse
Ahead of expiry of the 50-day deadline for depositing the junked 500 and 1000 rupee notes tomorrow, he said the remonetisation process has substantially advanced, significantly without a single incident of unrest anywhere in the country.
However, talking to PTI the Finance Minister refused to hazard a guess on the GDP growth for the year or the possible impact on tax proposals in the his Budget for 2017-18 on account of increased revenue collections.