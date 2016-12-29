Jaitley rubbishes critics, says note ban effect not adverse

Rubbishing critics, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the effects of demonetisation were not as adverse as was predicted and asserted that there has been a sharp jump in tax collections and economic activity including in winter crop sowing.
Dec 29, 2016, 05.31 PM

Rubbishing critics, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the effects of demonetisation were not as adverse as was predicted and asserted that there has been a sharp jump in tax collections and economic activity including in winter crop sowing.

Rubbishing critics, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the effects of demonetisation were not as adverse as was predicted and asserted that there has been a sharp jump in tax collections and economic activity including in winter crop sowing.

Rubbishing critics, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the effects of demonetisation were not as adverse as was predicted and asserted that there has been a sharp jump in tax collections and economic activity including in winter crop sowing.

Ahead of expiry of the 50-day deadline for depositing the junked 500 and 1000 rupee notes tomorrow, he said the remonetisation process has substantially advanced, significantly without a single incident of unrest anywhere in the country.

However, talking to PTI the Finance Minister refused to hazard a guess on the GDP growth for the year or the possible impact on tax proposals in the his Budget for 2017-18 on account of increased revenue collections.

