Interest rate on small savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar

Since April last year, interest rates of all small saving schemes have been recalibrated on a quarterly basis. For the January-March quarter, these have been kept unchanged compared with the October-December quarter.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 02, 2017, 01.33 PM | Source: PTI

Interest rate on small savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar

Since April last year, interest rates of all small saving schemes have been recalibrated on a quarterly basis. For the January-March quarter, these have been kept unchanged compared with the October-December quarter.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Interest rate on small savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar

Since April last year, interest rates of all small saving schemes have been recalibrated on a quarterly basis. For the January-March quarter, these have been kept unchanged compared with the October-December quarter.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Interest rate on small savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar
Government has kept interest rates on small savings schemes like PPF and Kisan Vikas Patra unchanged for the January-March quarter even as banks have started lowering their deposit rates.

Since April last year, interest rates of all small saving schemes have been recalibrated on a quarterly basis. For the January-March quarter, these have been kept unchanged compared with the October-December quarter.

A finance ministry notification said investments in public provident fund (PPF) scheme will continue to fetch an annual interest rate of 8 percent, the same as 5-year National Savings Certificate.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) investments will continue to yield 7.7 percent and mature in 112 months.

The one for girl child savings, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, will continue to give out 8.5 percent annually while it will be the same as 8.5 percent for the 5-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. Interest rate on senior citizens savings scheme is paid quarterly.

A savings deposit will fetch 4 percent interest annually while term deposits of 1-5 years will offer 7-7.8 percent that will be paid quarterly. The 5-year recurring deposit will continue to earn you 7.3 percent rate.

"On the basis of the decision of the government, interest rates for small savings schemes are to be notified on a quarterly basis," the ministry said while notifying the interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 starting from January 1, 2017, and ending on March 31.

While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates, the finance ministry had said the rates of small saving schemes will be linked to government bond yields.

The move is expected to allow banks to pass on policy rate cuts by the central bank -- as and when these happen -- through lower lending rates. Banks said it was high interest rates on small savings schemes that prohibited them from passing on such reduction to borrowers in a significant way.

Tags  Government interest rates PPF Kisan Vikas Patra rates investments finance ministry
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Interest rate on small savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.