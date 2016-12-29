Insurers woo customers through digital services, health points

You buy an insurance policy. The insurer not only gives you the policy, but also gives you a mobile application that detects the number of steps you take, how long you sit for and also prods you to take an extra mile.

Insurance sales and post-sales servicing has moved much beyond the mere lip-service done to giving a digital experience. While the process began with large insurers deploying agents with tablets to customers’ homes, it has moved beyond tab-based sales.

Take Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, for example. The insurer which has launched its e-Term plan has also launched a mobile application whereby the policyholder is tracked using a pedometer on the phone. If the individual is sitting at his/her desk for too long, the app also sends a reminder to get moving.

Rituraj Bhattacharjee, AVP, Product Development, Bajaj Allianz Life said that they would offer reward points for healthy behaviour by the policyholders. In the future, based on data received, the company is looking to offer some premium incentives for healthy behaviour.

The data that is collected from the policyholders can also be used to cross-sell policies to them based on their behaviour and lifestyles.

The focus is to make insurance purchase and post-purchase servicing much easier, so that the customer does not drop out of the process. This includes renewals of an existing policy as well. For insurers, healthy customers mean a lesser risky pool and better claims experience.

Standalone health insurer CignaTTK Health Insurance had launched a product called ProHealth Accumulate. This was to work as a ‘personal health wallet’, which served as a reserve for future healthcare needs.

The company started Healthy Rewards where they can earn 1 percent reward points on premium paid and additional up to 9 percent can be accrued by opting for an array of online and offline CignaTTK Wellness initiatives. All accumulated points (1 point is equal to Rs 1) can be redeemed as renewal premium up to 10 percent discount or claim as Health Maintenance Benefit (HMB) within the policy year.

The services go beyond healthy living and points to stay fit.

Recently, private general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance launched a mobile self-inspection facility for renewal of motor policies. Traditionally, when a motor insurance policy expires, a mandatory inspection is required, which causes delay in policy issuance.

When a customer applies for renewal for a lapsed policy, the insurer initiates a process called Break-In. In this process, an inspection by authorised surveyors is carried out and the policy is issued based on satisfactory inspection.

With this new feature, customers can renew their policy without a physical inspection, which takes at least 2-3 days. Now, all a customer has to do is renew the policy by paying online on ICICI Lombard's website or the mobile App. After the payment is made, the customer is prompted to upload the self-inspection video via the Insure App. A demo video is provided for step-by-step guidance of the process. The policy is generated within a few hours, provided the self-inspection video is approved as per ICICI Lombard underwriting guidelines.

According to Sanjay Datta, Head of Health and Motor, Underwriting and Claims, ICICI Lombard, it reduces renewal time from two-three days to barely a couple of hours.

Reducing the turnaround time and reducing costs is among the primary factors that insurance companies use these newer technologies in the business.

Vineet Patni, Chief Institutional Business Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said that the process of insurance sale through their e-Touch module is merely 8-10 minutes so that a customer does not end up spending too much time filling forms online. “We have simplified the process where even if similar information is required later, the forms are auto-populated,” he said.

The idea is not just to reduce costs for the customers, but improve the overall experience as well. For instance, Liberty Videocon General Insurance had earlier launched a tablet-based application for claims surveyors. This was to enable them to quickly process claims and also do an assessment and estimation for quicker approvals.

The insurance regulator has also motivated insurers to provide discounts for customers based on how healthy they are. Not many have started this process since there was not enough data.