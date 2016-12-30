Indias external debt stood at $484 bn at Sep-end: FinMin

India's external debt decreased by USD 0.8 billion from the end-March 2016 level to USD 484 billion at end-September 2016, the government said.
Dec 30, 2016, 09.42 PM | Source: PTI

India's external debt decreased by USD 0.8 billion from the end-March 2016 level to USD 484 billion at end-September 2016, the government said.

India's external debt decreased by USD 0.8 billion from the end-March 2016 level to USD 484 billion at end-September 2016, the government said.

India's external debt decreased by USD 0.8 billion from the end-March 2016 level to USD 484 billion at end-September 2016, the government said.

"India's external debt at end-September 2016 stood at USD 484.3 billion, recording a decline of USD 0.8 billion (0.2 per cent) over level at end-March 2016." the Ministry of Finance said in a series of tweets.

"However, on a sequential basis, total external debt at end-September 2016 increased by USD 4,768 million from the end-June 2016 level," it added.

The Ministry said that at end-September 2016, long-term external debt accounted for 83.2 per cent of India's total external debt, while 16.8 per cent was short-term external debt.

Maturity pattern of India's external debt indicates dominance of long-term borrowings.

While short-term external debt witnessed a decline of 2.6 per cent and stood at USD 81.2 billion at end-September 2016, long-term debt at end-September 2016 was placed at USD 403.1 billion, showing an increase of USD 1.4 billion (0.4 per cent) over level at end-March 2016.

Shares of government (sovereign) & non-government debt in total external debt were 20.1 per cent and 79.9 per cent respectively, at end-September 2016, the Ministry of Finance said.

