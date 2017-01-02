Indias core sector output growth slows to 4.9% in Nov: Govt

India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 02, 2017, 06.54 PM | Source: Reuters

India's core sector output growth slows to 4.9% in Nov: Govt

India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Indias core sector output growth slows to 4.9% in Nov: Govt

India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

For the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 4.9 percent.

Electricity generation, however, grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Aditi Nayar, Senior Economist at ICRA said that the core sector growth was expected to show a decent performance for the month of November despite the impact of demonetisation.

On the whole year GDP forecast, she said that prior to the cash ban it was estimated to be at 7.7 percent but now it has been reduced to 6.8 percent.

Tags  infrastructure output crude oil natural gas
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Indias core sector output growth slows to 4.9% in Nov: Govt

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.