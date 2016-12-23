Indian banks loans rose 5.8% in two weeks to Dec 9: RBI

Dec 24, 2016, 10.44 AM | Source: Reuters

Indian banks loans rose 5.8% in two weeks to Dec 9: RBI
Indian banks' loans rose 5.8 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 9 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 15.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 468.30 billion rupees (USD6.91 billion) to 73.39 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 9. Non-food credit rose 386.90 billion rupees to 72.39 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 81.40 billion rupees to 999.20 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 735.20 billion rupees to 105.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 9.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=39014)

 

Tags  banks loans Reserve Bank of India deposits
