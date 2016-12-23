Dec 24, 2016, 10.44 AM | Source: Reuters
Outstanding loans rose 468.30 billion rupees (USD6.91 billion) to 73.39 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 9. Non-food credit rose 386.90 billion rupees to 72.39 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 81.40 billion rupees to 999.20 billion rupees.
Indian banks loans rose 5.8% in two weeks to Dec 9: RBI
Bank deposits rose 735.20 billion rupees to 105.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 9.
Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=39014)