India was ‘pretty incompetent’ in scrapping high value banknotes

Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told CNBC that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move had been pretty paralyzing for the emerging market economy.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 05, 2017, 08.43 AM | Source: CNBC

India was ‘pretty incompetent’ in scrapping high value banknotes

Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told CNBC that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move had been "pretty paralyzing" for the emerging market economy.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India was ‘pretty incompetent’ in scrapping high value banknotes

Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told CNBC that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move had been "pretty paralyzing" for the emerging market economy.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The way India handled the scrapping of its high-value banknotes was "pretty incompetent," Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff told CNBC's Worldwide Exchange.

Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told CNBC that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move had been "pretty paralyzing" for the emerging market economy.

In early November, Modi announced that India would be scrapping its 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in an effort to clamp down on fraud, replacing them with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes instead. Indians were effectively given a few hours' notice that their existing cash would no longer be considered legal tender. The recall period for the old notes ended on December 30.

Distribution issues followed Modi's decision, with Rogoff adding that "worst of all, (the Indian government) hadn't printed the new cash to replace the old cash."
"I don't really think that's an ideal policy for developing economies in general," Rogoff said, adding that he advises "phasing out large bills slowly over five to seven years" in contrast to Modi's shorter-term action, in which he "did that overnight."

Rogoff said that India's move at the end of 2016 could signify the start of national economies shifting away from cash, referencing Australia, which is "talking about phasing out its 100 dollar bill."

"I'm for less cash, not cashless," he clarified, "I think we need paper currencies for ever, just not the mountains of it that we have in large denomination notes."

Tags  Modi 500 and 1 000 rupee notes Kenneth Rogoff economy Narendra Modi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
India was ‘pretty incompetent’ in scrapping high value banknotes

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.