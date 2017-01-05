Jan 05, 2017, 08.43 AM | Source: CNBC
Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, told CNBC that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move had been "pretty paralyzing" for the emerging market economy.
India was ‘pretty incompetent’ in scrapping high value banknotes
In early November, Modi announced that India would be scrapping its 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in an effort to clamp down on fraud, replacing them with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes instead. Indians were effectively given a few hours' notice that their existing cash would no longer be considered legal tender. The recall period for the old notes ended on December 30.
Rogoff said that India's move at the end of 2016 could signify the start of national economies shifting away from cash, referencing Australia, which is "talking about phasing out its 100 dollar bill."
"I'm for less cash, not cashless," he clarified, "I think we need paper currencies for ever, just not the mountains of it that we have in large denomination notes."
