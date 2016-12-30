India signs revised treaty with Singapore, focus on tax evaders

India will levy capital gains tax on investments routed through Singapore from April 1 next year, effectively clamping down on tax dodgers who used to route investments through `shell’ or paper companies registered in the South east Asian nation.

This is the third time in 2016 that India has modified bilateral treaties to check tax evasion as part of a bigger crackdown on black money.

In May, the government amended the three-decade old double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Mauritius—India’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) source.

Changes were approved in a similar treaty with Cyprus—the smallest Euro zone nation off the Mediterranean sea—to plug tax leakages.

“With these three DTAAs, tax evasion and black money have been blocked," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

"With revised DTAAs with Singapore, Cyprus and Mauritius, we have stopped round-tripping of money."

The amended DTAA with Singapore is almost a mirror image of the revised tax treaty with Mauritius.

The taxes on capital gains will apply to investments made from April 1, 2017 and will be imposed at 50 percent or half of the domestic rate until March 31, 2019, and at the full rate thereafter.

Investments made before April 1, 2017 have been “grand-fathered” and will not be subject to capital gains taxation in India.

Singapore is India’s second-largest FDI source with 16 percent of the equity investments worth USD 50 billion flowing into India in the last 16 years originating from the South East Asian nation.

The earlier decade-old treaty allowed capital gains on Indian shares owned by a Singapore-registered company to be exempted from Indian tax.

“This is in line with India’s treaty policy to prevent double non-taxation, curb revenue loss and check the menace of black money through automatic exchange of information, as reflected in India’s recently revised treaties with Mauritius and Cyprus and the joint declaration signed with Switzerland,” a finance ministry statement said.

The Finance Minister also announced that India has reached an agreement with the Switzerland government.

"With effect from 2019, the Switzerland government will give real time information on investments made by Indian individuals or Indian entities in 2018," Jaitley said.

Under existing rules, a company registered in these countries were simply taxed according to their local tax laws that are extremely favourable.

Over the years, Mauritius had emerged as India’ biggest FDI source, accounting for more than half of the total overseas investment.

Paper or shell companies used the small tropical island off the coast of Africa with 1.3 million population as a tax haven allegedly indulging in “round tripping”.

Round tripping or treaty shopping refers to routing of investments by a resident of one country through another country back to his own country.

An Indian resident investing directly in shares of an Indian company would have to pay capital gains taxes. However, the earlier DTAA allowed tax exemptions if an India to “round-tripped” the investments through companies registered in Mauritius, Singapore or Cyprus.

The changes the tax treaties may raise the tax outgo for thousands of companies forcing them to redraw strategies, as investments are also guided by the principles of minimum taxation.