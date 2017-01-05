India not focus of Trump’s protectionist policies:HSBC economist

A big factor that is expected to impact growth rates across the world is global trade. Export of goods and services is expected to take and hit, following the rise of protectionist trade policies. And India is not likely to be an exception. Trade economists believe that the rise of nationalism and protectionist policies could have an adverse impact on developing economies that have built strong trade partnerships between 2005-15 with countries like the United States, European Union and Canada. Even as withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership remains on top of US President elect Donald Trump’s trade agenda, Indian exports to the US may not suffer as much as some of its other trade partners.

According to Douglas Lippoldt, Senior Trade Economist, HSBC Global Research, India has not been a top target of Trump rhetoric in the election campaign. "If you see the campaign, exports from Mexico and China have been the focus but India has not. However, any emerging market competitor for goods trade could be vulnerable." Over the last decade, India has become an important supplier for apparel to the USA, which could affected even though Trump’s trade policies have not particularly focused on India.

The same holds true for services. Export of services (namely IT services) from India has also not been a prime concern for Donald Trump or his stated trade policies said Lippoldt. However, this may develop and evolve once the President elect takes office. Lippoldt said: "I am hoping they recognize the importance of an open and liberal services trade."

Even though global trade has shown some sign of stabilization in 2016, HSBC believes it is not yet out of the woods. Even though consumer demand held up in 2016, trade remained weak due to lower investments. Businesses have not shown the same response through investments, which also impaired trade. If countries continue to focus on infrastructure continues then trade will further get a boost.