India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 02, 2017, 03.23 PM | Source: PTI

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US
The government has permitted export of 8,424 tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, S, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

"The quantity of raw sugar (8,424 tonnes) to be exported to USA under TRQ up to September 30, 2017 has been notified," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world's second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.

The country had exported 1.1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2014-15 marketing year (October-September).

Sugar production is estimated to decline to about 25 MT in 2015-16 marketing year, from 28.3 MT in the previous year.

Tags  government sugar export imports Directorate General of Foreign Trade

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.