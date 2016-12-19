Income tax slab rejig, higher exemption limit on the cards

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may have some good news for the salaried and the middle class in the budget for 2017-18. The government is learnt to be examining an overhaul of India’s income tax regime, ministry sources told moneycontrol.com.On the cards: a restructuring of tax slabs and increasing the income tax exemption limit from the existing Rs 250,000 to more than Rs 400,000 —a move that would leave more money in the hands of people.The move is part of the broader strategy to reward honest taxpayers who have endured the pain of demonetisation.A rejig in tax slabs along with a hike in exemption limits will enhance people’s disposable income, which, in turn will boost consumption spending as well as savings.The government is working on the assumption that in times of cash crunch, the best way to achieve higher spending is by raising disposable income through tax breaks.This will prompt households to spend more—both on essentials as well as aspirational purchases.At present, there are three tax slabs.Those with an income of less than Rs2.5 lakh a year are exempt from paying taxes.Those earning between Rs2.5 lakh and Rs5 lakh annually are taxed at 10 percent, those between Rs5 lakh and Rs10 lakh at 20 percent while anybody earning more than Rs10 lakh pays a tax of 30 percent.The new tax slabs and rates are currently being examined.In addition, there is an additional surcharge of 12 percent applicable on persons with a taxable income of more than R1 crore. According to government figures, only 48,000 disclosed an annual taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore in 2014-15, the latest for which data is available.The government may also propose a higher super-rich tax for those who earn more than Rs 10 crore a year.Demonetisation has curtailed consumer spending as households still continue adjust to the new system.Household spending have been the edifice of the India growth story. It accounts for more than half of India’s GDP enabling it to cement its place as the world’s fastest growing major economy outpacing China.