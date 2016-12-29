I-T detects Rs 4,172 crore undisclosed income, seizes new note

Over Rs 4,172 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while new notes worth Rs 105 crore have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 29, 2016, 10.26 PM | Source: PTI

I-T detects Rs 4,172 crore undisclosed income, seizes new note

Over Rs 4,172 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while new notes worth Rs 105 crore have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

I-T detects Rs 4,172 crore undisclosed income, seizes new note

Over Rs 4,172 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while new notes worth Rs 105 crore have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
I-T detects Rs 4,172 crore undisclosed income, seizes new note
Over Rs 4,172 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while new notes worth Rs 105 crore have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.

Official sources said the tax man carried out a total of 983 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 5,027 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.

The department, they said, has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 549 crore during the same period even as the new currency seized (majority of them Rs 2000 notes) is valued at about Rs 105 crore.

The total cash seizure, out of the total cash and jewellery, is Rs 458 crore, they added.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 28, is more than Rs 4,172 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred a total of 477 cases to other agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

Tags  un-disclosed income Income Tax black money demonetisation CBI Enforcement Directorate
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
I-T detects Rs 4,172 crore undisclosed income, seizes new note
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.