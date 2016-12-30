I-T dept detects Rs 120 cr irregularities in Delhi co-op bank

The I-T department conducted multiple searches in the bank and also in the residential premises of its executives and after about five days of operations, it detected that a number of RBI guidelines were flouted leading to illegal conversion and exchange of scrapped notes.
Dec 30, 2016, 10.05 PM

The I-T department conducted multiple searches in the bank and also in the residential premises of its executives and after about five days of operations, it detected that a number of RBI guidelines were flouted leading to illegal conversion and exchange of scrapped notes.

The Income Tax department has detected alleged irregularities worth Rs 120 crore in conversion of old scrapped notes by a co-operative bank here.

The I-T department conducted multiple searches in the bank and also in the residential premises of its executives and after about five days of operations, it detected that a number of RBI guidelines were flouted leading to illegal conversion and exchange of scrapped notes.

It was also found that the bank, post demonetisation, opened a number of new accounts to allegedly facilitate huge deposits using weak Know Your Customer (KYC) documents.

Officials said the department has seized a number of records from the bank and has summoned a number of bank executives for questioning.

