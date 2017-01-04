Jan 04, 2017, 07.37 PM | Source: Reuters
India's HDFC Bank Ltd is set to cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across maturities by 75 to 90 basis points, effective January 7, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
HDFC Bank to cut lending rates by 75-90 bps: Source
Several Indian banks including top lender State Bank of India lowered their lending rates this week after the government's scrapping of high-value bank notes led to billions of dollars in new deposits.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
