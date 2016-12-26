Having Rs 10k worth old notes post Dec 30 may invite Rs 50k fine

The government is likely to come up with an ordinance to penalise anyone caught in possession of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes worth more than Rs 10,000 after December 30, the last date to deposit demonetised currency notes in banks.

Sources said the ordinance is likely to be finalised before December 30. They added that the government is working out the penalty on the same which could go up to Rs 50,000 or more.

The move is aimed at ensuring that people adhere to the deadline and deposit demonetised notes in bank by December 30.



