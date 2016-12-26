Having Rs 10k worth old notes post Dec 30 may invite Rs 50k fine

Sources said the ordinance is likely to be finalised before December 30. They added that the government is working out the penalty on the same which could go up to Rs 50,000 or more.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 26, 2016, 10.29 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Having Rs 10k worth old notes post Dec 30 may invite Rs 50k fine

Sources said the ordinance is likely to be finalised before December 30. They added that the government is working out the penalty on the same which could go up to Rs 50,000 or more.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Having Rs 10k worth old notes post Dec 30 may invite Rs 50k fine

Sources said the ordinance is likely to be finalised before December 30. They added that the government is working out the penalty on the same which could go up to Rs 50,000 or more.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The government is likely to come up with an ordinance to penalise anyone caught in possession of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes worth more than Rs 10,000 after December 30, the last date to deposit demonetised currency notes in banks.

Sources said the ordinance is likely to be finalised before December 30. They added that the government is working out the penalty on the same which could go up to Rs 50,000 or more.

The move is aimed at ensuring that people adhere to the deadline and deposit demonetised notes in bank by December 30.

Read more here

Tags  government currency notes demonetised notes
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Having Rs 10k worth old notes post Dec 30 may invite Rs 50k fine

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login