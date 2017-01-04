GST: No breakthrough, hopes hinge on Jan 16 meeting to break impasse

Moneycontrol





India’s plans for a country-wide goods and services tax (GST) stared into fresh delays with the Centre and states failing to iron out differences on contentious issues of “dual control” and taxing rights of goods moved through high seas.

The finance minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST council will again meet on January 16 to work out a consensus on the issues where considerable differences persist.

The delay has worsened prospects of an early GST rollout and the original deadline of April 1, 2017 looks missed for now.

“The third (draft) of the integrated GST (IGST) law was discussed ...Ten out of 11 chapters have been approved and some issues remain open because they are in the process of being discussed,” finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the end of the GST council’s two-day meeting.

“Because the nature was inconclusive, we will be meeting again on the January 16 of this month”.

Coastal states have demanded taxation rights over goods transported within 12 nautical miles of their respective geographical territories, while the draft IGST law has vested the taxation rights of goods transported through territorial waters with the Centre.

Jaitley said that constitutional solution has to be followed. Such levies should be collected by the Centre as it (territorial waters) is a Union-administered territory.

“The issue is close to resolution…The legal drafts with the undecided issue are now being sent for legal vetting after which they will be circulated to the Council for a formal approval,” Jaitley said.

He further said that the contentious issue of “dual control” or cross empowerment was discussed, but it was inconclusive.

States have demanded that assessees should be divided horizontally with Rs 1.5 crore be the cut-off base. Under this model, states would assess businesses with an annual turnover Rs 1.5 crore, while both the Centre and states would do so for businesses having higher turnover.

The Centre is pushing for a vertical division of the assessee-base without a turnover threshold. Under this model, both states and the union government will have oversight powers on a certain fixed proportion based on the number of assessees, rather than the turnover.

States have also drawn a hard bargain demanding extra compensation to offset tax revenue losses in wake of demonetisation.

Under law, the Centre will have to fully compensate states for any revenue loss for five years after migrating to the new tax system.

The Centre estimates total compensation to states for losses arising from a transition to GST to be around Rs 55,000 crore in the first year.

States, battling falling tax revenues because of demonetisation, want this corpus to be raised to Rs 90,000 crore.