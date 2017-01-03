GST Council to take up dual control issue Wednesday

The first of the two-day GST Council meet headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley concluded today. While constitutional issues relating to integrated GST (IGST) were discussed today, the crucial dual control issue is expected to be taken up Wednesday.

Among key topics discussed today was dealing with taxes on territorial waters of India. Currently, respective coastal state governments charge VAT or sales taxes on goods within 12 nautical miles from their coasts. Objecting to the State government’s stand, the Centre argues it has exclusive right to legislate or impose tax on goods within the territorial waters as it belongs to the country as a whole. Legal opinion has been sought to break the logjam.

Following demonetisation there is also likely to be a surge in compensation demand from the states. According to Amit Mitra, Finance Minister of West Bengal, the compensation demand could expand from just 3-4 states earlier to nearly 12 states after demonetisation. This would mean additional demand of nearly 35,000-40,000 crore in compensation over the Rs 55,000 crore corpus decided by the Centre to be funded through cess on products like tobacco, pan masala, and luxury cars among others. A fresh list of demerit goods will also be discussed for cess.

With deadlock continuing over dual control, the rollout of GST could be extended at least by a few months. Most experts see a possible implementation between July and September this year.