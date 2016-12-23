Dec 23, 2016, 09.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The Finance Minister, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control which will be discussed at the next meet, he added.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet
The Finance Minister, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control which will be discussed at the next meet, he added.
Kerela Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that Compensation Law is yet to be approved by the Central Parliament. IGST and dula control issue will be picked up in the next meeting in first week of January.
In the meeting today, the Council ruled out dipping into consolidated fund of India for compensation, Mitra said. Many issues of compensation still needs to be brought to table again.
MS Mani, Indirect Tax expert at Deloitte said that while April 1 deadline is difficult, passing of CGST and SGST structure and next meeting so early is looking positive for the Bill.
Watch video for more..