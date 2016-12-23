GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council concluded its 7th meeting today with resolution coming on issue of Compensation Law.The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control, he added.Center Goods & Services Tax (CGST) and State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) will be a reflection of one another. States will be compensated 100 percent loss for 5 years, the Finance Minister added.The council will meet next on January 3-4.The experts believe meeting April 1 deadline for GST is not possible now. July 1 is more realistic.West Bengal’s Finance Minister and Chairman of GST panel Amit Mitra said that the compensation to states could exceed Rs 55,000 crore. The key issue, however, continues to be of cross empowerment.

Kerela Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that Compensation Law is yet to be approved by the Central Parliament. IGST and dula control issue will be picked up in the next meeting in first week of January.



In the meeting today, the Council ruled out dipping into consolidated fund of India for compensation, Mitra said. Many issues of compensation still needs to be brought to table again.



MS Mani, Indirect Tax expert at Deloitte said that while April 1 deadline is difficult, passing of CGST and SGST structure and next meeting so early is looking positive for the Bill.



Watch video for more..