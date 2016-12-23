GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet

The Finance Minister, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control which will be discussed at the next meet, he added.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 23, 2016, 09.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet

The Finance Minister, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control which will be discussed at the next meet, he added.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet

The Finance Minister, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control which will be discussed at the next meet, he added.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council concluded its 7th meeting today with resolution coming on issue of Compensation Law.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a press conference after the meeting, said the Draft Law comprising of 197 sections and 5 schedules has been approved. The only issue left is of dual control, he added.

Center Goods & Services Tax (CGST) and State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) will be a reflection of one another. States will be compensated 100 percent loss for 5 years, the Finance Minister added.

The council will meet next on January 3-4.

The experts believe meeting April 1 deadline for GST is not possible now. July 1 is more realistic.

West Bengal’s Finance Minister and Chairman of GST panel Amit Mitra said that the compensation to states could exceed Rs 55,000 crore. The key issue, however, continues to be of cross empowerment.

Kerela Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that Compensation Law is yet to be approved by the Central Parliament. IGST and dula control issue will be picked up in the next meeting in first week of January.

In the meeting today, the Council ruled out dipping into consolidated fund of India for compensation, Mitra said. Many issues of compensation still needs to be brought to table again.

MS Mani, Indirect Tax expert at Deloitte said that while April 1 deadline is difficult, passing of CGST and SGST structure and next meeting so early is looking positive for the Bill. 

Watch video for more..

Tags  GST Compensation Law CGST Arun Jaitley
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
GST Council to take up dual control issue at Jan 3-4 meet

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login