GST: Council clears CGST, SGST structure; IGST to be taken tomorrow

Dec 22, 2016, 10.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council today approved structure of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) and State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) laws in today’s meet.
MS Mani (more)
Senior Director - Indirect Tax, Deloitte | Capital Expertise: Tax
MS Mani, Indirect tax expert at Deloitte said that clearing CGST is a positive step in the GST process. Demonetisation and GST both are directed towards pushing unorganized sectors into organised, Mani added.
Demonetisation will lead to drop in revenues, but many sectors have began recovery in December already, said Harishanker Subramaniam, Indirect Tax Leader, EY.
Progress in CGST is a certain positive.
The Council will meet next on January 8.
