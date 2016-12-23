GST: Agreement on 2 laws, but dual control still a thorny issue

India’s plans for country-wide Goods and Services Tax (GST) took a small step forward with a consensus on two enabling legislations reached on Friday, although the issue of "dual control" to divide assessing powers between the Centre and the states continues to remain unresolved.

The finance minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST council finalised the drafts of the two main supplementary legislations—the Central GST Bill and the State GST Bill—in its meeting on Friday.

The council will again meet during January 3-4, to hammer out an agreement on the issue of dual control or "cross-empowerment”.

The original deadline to roll-out GST from April 1, 2017 appears increasingly unlikely. “Our effort is to make it early as possible,” Jaitley said.

“The primary drafts of CGST and SGST laws have been approved,” Jaitley told reporters after the two-day meeting.

“The legally vetted copy of the drafts will be circulated to all the states,” the finance minister said.

Under GST, the states and the Centre will collect identical rates of taxes on goods and services. For instance, if 18 percent is the GST rate on a good, the states and the Centre will get 9 percent each called the CGST and SGST rates.

The Centre will also levy and collect the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on all inter-State supply of goods and services.

The IGST mechanism has been designed to ensure seamless flow of input tax credit from one state to another.

States also want control over administering the IGST mechanism. The union law ministry, however, is of the view that only the Centre should have administrative authority over IGST.

Jaitley said that the IGST and dual control issue will be taken up in the council’s next meeting.

“It is directly linked to the issue the assessing machinery of the Centre and the states,” he said.

Considerable disagreement still persists between the Centre and the states on the subject of “dual control” to split the administrative, auditing and assessing powers.

States have demanded that assessees should be divided horizontally with Rs 1.5 crore be the cut-off base. Under this model, states would assess businesses with an annual turnover Rs 1.5 crore, while both the Centre and states would do so for businesses having higher turnover.

The Centre is pushing for a vertical division of the assessee-base without a turnover threshold. Under this model, both states and the union government will have oversight powers on a certain fixed proportion based on the number of assessees, rather than the turnover.

Jaitley also said that the basic draft of the compensation law has been approved

Under law, the Centre will have to fully compensate states for any revenue loss for five years after migrating to the new tax system.

Many states are pushing the Centre for a grand bargain of sorts, for offering higher compensation for potential revenue loss on account of demonetisation.

Some states such as West Bengal, which has opposed the currency drain out drive, has argued that it could have a bearing on GST’s rollout plans as the move has impacted states’ revenues.

Both the Centre and states have agreed on a cess on luxury goods to create a dedicated corpus to compensate states.

The centre estimates total compensation to states for losses arising from a transition to GST to be around Rs50,000 crore in the first year.

This will be met through a fund—Rs26,000 crore will come from the corpus generated by the levy of the clean environment cess on coal and Rs 24,000 crore collected from the cesses to be levied on demerit goods such as tobacco, luxury cars, pan masala and aerated drinks.

Jaitley said that a committee is concurrently working on the “classification” exercise--a comprehensive list specifying the tax rate that each good and service will attract.

The council has agreed on a four-slab structure –5, 12, 18 and 28 percent—along with a cess on luxury and `sin’ goods such as tobacco.

A bureaucrats’ panel (of states and the Centre) was subsequently expected to classify the goods and services according to this slab structure.

Agreement on the rate classification is critical to test the country-wide information technology backbone under GSTN.