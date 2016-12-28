Govt trains over 400 street vendors to accept digital payments

The government's demonetisation drive has hit almost every sector. But to street vendors, this has been a particular kick in the gut. To mitigate this hit, the government embarked on a drive to train over 400 street vendors from across the country on the use of debit cards and mobile wallets to accept payments.
Dec 28, 2016, 05.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The government's demonetisation drive has hit almost every sector. But to street vendors, this has been a particular kick in the gut. To mitigate this hit, the government embarked on a drive to train over 400 street vendors from across the country on the use of debit cards and mobile wallets to accept payments.

The government's demonetisation drive has hit almost every sector. But to street vendors, this has been a particular kick in the gut. To mitigate this hit, the government embarked on a drive to train over 400 street vendors from across the country on the use of debit cards and mobile wallets to accept payments.

Ashpreet Sethi

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

The government's demonetisation drive has hit almost every sector. But to street vendors, this has been a particular kick in the gut. To mitigate this hit, the government embarked on a drive to train over 400 street vendors from across the country on the use of debit cards and mobile wallets to accept payments.

