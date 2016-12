According to sources, the total tax collection from IDS-1 is expected to be around Rs 25,000 crore. Under the first instalment, the government will get Rs 6,700 crore.

The government has revised down the amount under the Income Tax Declaration Scheme (IDS-1) that ended on September 30. The amount has drooped to Rs 55,000 crore from earlier Rs 67,382 crore, sources say.



Three major fake declarations have been recognized under IDS-1. An amount of Rs 10,000 crore declaration from Telanagana has turned out to be fake.



Sources add that the I-T Department had not accounted for fake declarations of about Rs 2.14 lakh crore.



