Govt plans to boost employment through reskilling and mentoring small businesses

The NDA government which has been facing flak for not generating enough job has come out with a new plan to boost jobs in the country through informal economy, reports Mint.

Skills Ministry plans to train the ‘barefoot entrepreneurs’ — mainly from the informal sector. These entrepreneurs include people involved in tailoring shops, kirana stores, roadside vendors as well as businesses engaged in providing sundry services.

Government officials said that the ministry will mentor and train these entrepreneurs to join the formal economy and help in generating new jobs, the report said.

For this purpose, a pilot project will be launched in Chhapra, Bihar.

An official told Mint that once millions of small businesses are hand-held to become self-sustainable it would expand the base for the goods and services tax and also formalize the informal economy.

The government hopes that through training, mentoring and reskilling, these entrepreneurs will able to accommodate an additional employee, thus creating millions of jobs in the country.

In the ongoing election campaign in Gujarat, the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been under attack for not creating enough employment. BJP came in power on the promise of providing jobs to a huge number of job seekers, which is still not fulfilled.