Govt notifies setting up Indian Skill Development Service

Government today issued a notification for setting up of Indian Skill Development Services (ISDS), aimed at strengthening the country's skill development ecosystem.

"With the notification of this service, the skill ecosystem is expected to get strengthened and modernised in line with the current scientific and industrial development in the country," an official statement said.

The service has been created for the Training Directorate of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The purpose of instituting a formal service in Group A category was initiated almost two years back when the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was formed and the union Cabinet approved its creation on October 7, 2015. ISDS will be a Group A service where induction will take place through Indian Engineering Service Examination conducted by UPSC.

"It is an attempt to attract young and talented administrators for Skill Development. The knowledge acquired by the engineers recruited will give new impetus to the initiative of the government to the skill development and also efficient and effective implementation of the schemes.

"In years to come, the Ministry will be able to create a workforce of trained skill administrators who will enable us to achieve the goal of increased skilled youths," the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said.

The Ministry described administered training as paramount to face big challenge of skilling Indians, adding that the ISDS is a step forward to meet the target of skilling 500 million people by 2022.

The Training Directorate is involved in implementation of various schemes like Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) covering 126 trades, Apprenticeship Training Scheme (ATS) covering 259 trades and Skill Development Initiative Scheme (SDIS) for the Modular Employable Skill (MES) covering 578 modules.

The Training Directorate also conducts examinations and awards certificates under National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT). They also organise advance skill training to supervisory training staff through various field institutes spread across country.

ISDS will have 263 all India posts. The cadre shall comprise of 3 posts at Senior Administrative Grade, 28 posts at Junior Administrative Grade, 120 posts at Senior Time Scale and 112 posts at Junior Time Scale.

The Academy for training of the cadre will be National Institute of Skill Development.