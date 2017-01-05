Govt may set fiscal deficit target above 3% in Budget: Expert

The upcoming Budget slated for February 1 will not have much to offer if there is no consensus on the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Bill, believes A Prasanna, Chief Economist at I-Sec PD.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Prasanna said that the government is unlikely to stick to its fiscal roadmap of 3 percent in the Budget scheduled for February 1.The fiscal deficit target could be set above the 3 percent mark, but is likely to be below 3.5 percent, according to him.

Latha: The Cenntral Statistics Organisation (CSO) is going to give advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) but what we heard from CSO sources is that it will come with a disclaimer saying that this is merely an arithmetic extrapolation and they are not going to forecast numbers given the impact of demonetisation. Therefore the GDP number is a non-number, you won’t even look for it?



A: It is a bit of a stretch but yes what CSO had said is true. It means that perhaps the extrapolation will probably be based on data from the first seven months or maybe seven and a half months of the fiscal year which would mean that the impact of whatever happened post November 8 may not be captured. So, in that sense, it will basically be extrapolation of first half growth and therefore may not contain too much of information for us.



Sonia: Now everyone has started to what the Budget may throw up this time around. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said in the past that the tax collections will exceed the Budget estimates but what is your own expectation from the Budget this time around?



A: What we think is that it is highly unlikely; the government will stick to the fiscal consolidation roadmap. So, I think as far as the roadmap 3 percent was supposed to be the target for next year. We think that they will look at exceeding that target. Even with higher tax collections, I think the government would be inclined to spend more given that some slowdown has occurred in the second half of this financial year and the momentum in the economy has slowed down.



Therefore, the government would think that it might be appropriate to actually step up spending a bit more compared to past years. So, we think maybe they would come out with target higher than 3 percent but probably lower the 3.5 percent which is a target for this year.



Anuj: Do you think the Budget itself could be uneventful because you will have the model code of conduct in place as well so there might not be too many announcements. There is this of course goods and services tax (GST) which is still hanging, so, could we have an uneventful Budget as well?



A: I am not sure because of model code of conduct it will affect the Budget. In a sense the tax spending proposals have to be made and the parliament has to pass them.



The GST point is well taken, so, if there is no consensus till then and therefore they have not finalised any of tax rates or how they are going to map the different items then perhaps the Budget will not have much to say because ultimately if the GST is going to be implemented in the financial year, then there is no point changing any of the excise or customs or service tax configurations till then. So, that part of the Budget maybe, it could just be the current law will continue and therefore that part might be a non-event.



Latha: To come back to where we began for the GDP numbers, you are talking about exceeding the fiscal deficit target, 3 percent, but 3 percent of what? When that number has no sanctity, how will they write the economic survey, if you can’t project with any certainty, if the current GDP comes with a disclaimer, how will you go to the next GDP number, is all this going to scare away investors? For the market this lack of clarity will be a negative?



A: I think we should not exaggerate whatever the difference in terms of what the CSO is going to put out and what the actual data might come. So, just to take an example, if the CSO is going to say the full year estimate according to their numbers is 7.3 percent and finally we end up with 6.9 or 6.8 percent, I think it is a material difference but it is not such a big difference that will throw all calculations out of back.



Of course what matters is nominal numbers and not the real numbers, so, yes, there is going to be some discrepancy based on the numbers CSO puts out and government has no choice but to frame its Budget on those numbers but I don’t think the discrepancy will be so large that the calculations would go completely out of sync.