Home » News » Economy

Feb 03, 2017, 09.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt examining report on financial year change: Shaktikanta Das

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said that the finance ministry is examining a report that had recommended a change in the financial year to January-December.

Gaurav Choudhury
Moneycontrol Bureau

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said that the finance ministry is examining a report that had recommended a change in the financial year to January-December.

"The report is under consideration...We are examining it,” Das said at the CNBC TV18-Mint’s Budget Verdict conclave on Thursday.

In December, a high-level committee submitted its recommendations to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, explaining the feasibility of shifting the financial year to January 1-December 31, from the current practice of from April 1-March 31.

In July, the government formed a committee, headed by former Chief Economic Advisor, Dr Shankar Acharya, to examine the desirability and feasibility of having ‘a new financial year’.

Former Cabinet Secretary, KM Chandrasekhar, former Finance Secretary of Tamil Nadu PV Rajaraman and Senior Fellow at Centre for Policy Research Dr Rajiv Kumar, were also members of the committee.

The panel examined the merits and demerits of various dates for the commencement of the financial year including the existing date (April to March), taking into account the various relevant factors.

