Govt clears signing of agri pact with Portugal

The agreement covers various activities which include exchange of scientific and technical information, trade in plants and plant products, exchange of information in phytosanitary issues, training programmes, seminars and visits of experts and consultants.
Jan 04, 2017, 03.36 PM | Source: PTI

Govt clears signing of agri pact with Portugal
Union Cabinet today approved the signing of an agreement between India and Portugal for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The agreement covers various activities which include exchange of scientific and technical information, trade in plants and plant products, exchange of information in phytosanitary issues, training programmes, seminars and visits of experts and consultants.

It also provides constitution of a Joint Working Group comprising of representatives from both countries, said a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Group would be to monitor the implementation of the present MoU and making concrete proposals for agriculture cooperation and develop guidelines and priorities for future cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

"The agreement shall enter into force on the date of its signing and shall remain in force for a period of five years and shall be automatically extended for a subsequent period of five years unless either party gives written notice through diplomatic channels to the other party of its intention to terminate the agreement at least six months before its expiration," the release said.

