The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of few ‘bad apples’.”
Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation
Moneycontrol Bureau
The finance ministry has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to submit a report on whether banks compromised on the know-your-customer (KYC) norms to help launder black money, reports Mint .
Two sources, one from the finance ministry itself, told the newspaper about this development.
The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of a few 'bad apples’.”
Including Axis Bank and HDFC Bank , as many as eight banks have been investigated by various agencies over the past 20 days.
This move is likely prompted by investigations carried out by the Income-Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
