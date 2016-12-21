Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation

The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of few ‘bad apples’.”
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 21, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation

The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of few ‘bad apples’.”

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation

The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of few ‘bad apples’.”

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

The finance ministry has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to submit a report on whether banks compromised on the know-your-customer (KYC) norms to help launder black money, reports Mint .

Two sources, one from the finance ministry itself, told the newspaper about this development.

The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of a few 'bad apples’.”

Including Axis Bank and HDFC Bank , as many as eight banks have been investigated by various agencies over the past 20 days.

This move is likely prompted by investigations carried out by the Income-Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Tags  Reserve Bank of India RBI KYC Axis Bank HDFC Bank Enforcement Directorate Central Bureau of Investigation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login