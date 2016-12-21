Govt asks RBI for report on bank oversight during demonetisation

Moneycontrol Bureau



The finance ministry has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to submit a report on whether banks compromised on the know-your-customer (KYC) norms to help launder black money, reports Mint .

Two sources, one from the finance ministry itself, told the newspaper about this development.

The finance ministry official said: “While the investigative agencies are doing their bit, we are seeking a report from the central bank on whether there is a systemic concern or case of a few 'bad apples’.”

Including Axis Bank and HDFC Bank , as many as eight banks have been investigated by various agencies over the past 20 days.

This move is likely prompted by investigations carried out by the Income-Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).