GDP growth of 6.3% in Q2 could be an underestimation: CSO TCA Anant

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1

Chief Statistician TCA Anant said, "Increase to 6.3 percent in Q2 against 5.7 percent in Q1 shows a significant trend reversal in growth rates, indicating it is returning to more normal levels."

All the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections may not have been filed as the deadline was extended and tax data is being updated even today, he added.

He also went on to mention that the same applied to other indirect tax areas, which are still being updated today. And only the data which was available to them was taken into account for calculating the Q2 numbers.

The GDP numbers which are announced, according to him, could be underestimation of the actual figure as there could be a chance that the GDP actually may be higher than 6.3 percent.

Even the sales tax collection, which comes under the ambit of GST, can be an underestimated figure. Anant said that a number of proxies had to be used for calculating sales tax and it is possible that the revised numbers will show that the GDP was underestimated.

Manufacturing and mining sectors played a major role in the increase in GDP growth. Agriculture has, however, underperformed this quarter.