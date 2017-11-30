App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomy
Nov 30, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

GDP growth of 6.3% in Q2 could be an underestimation: CSO TCA Anant

Chief Statistician TCA Anant said, "Increase to 6.3 percent in Q2 against 5.7 percent in Q1 shows a significant trend reversal in growth rates, indicating it is returning to more normal levels."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1

Chief Statistician TCA Anant said, "Increase to 6.3 percent in Q2 against 5.7 percent in Q1 shows a significant trend reversal in growth rates, indicating it is returning to more normal levels."

All the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections may not have been filed as the deadline was extended and tax data is being updated even today, he added.

He also went on to mention that the same applied to other indirect tax areas, which are still being updated today. And only the data which was available to them was taken into account for calculating the Q2 numbers.

The GDP numbers which are announced, according to him, could be underestimation of the actual figure as there could be a chance that the GDP actually may be higher than 6.3 percent.

Even the sales tax collection, which comes under the ambit of GST, can be an underestimated figure. Anant said that a number of proxies had to be used for calculating sales tax and it is possible that the revised numbers will show that the GDP was underestimated.

Manufacturing and mining sectors played a major role in the increase in GDP growth.  Agriculture has, however, underperformed this quarter.

tags #Economy

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.