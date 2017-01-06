FY17 GDP may lag advance estimate of 7.1%, caution experts

The advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY17 were released by the government today. At 7.1 percent, the GDP estimates based on data extrapolated for only 7 months of the current fiscal and therefore, excluding the impact of demonetisation, hinted at significant deceleration in the economy.

The advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY17 were released by the government today. At 7.1 percent, the GDP estimates, which were based on data extrapolated for only 7 months of the current fiscal and therefore, altogether excluding the impact of demonetisation, hinted at significant deceleration in the economy.



Sharing his outlook for GDP growth this fiscal, Abheek Barua Chief Economist HDFC Bank told CNBC-TV18 the government is possibly working with an estimate of about 6.8-6.9 percent growth for the second half of the year compared with the first half growth of 7.2 percent. He, however, pegs the second half growth at around 6.2 percent which translates into 6.6-6.7 percent for the entire year.



Most economists like Indranil Pan Chief Economist IDFC Bank, Anubhuti Sahay Head - Research (India) Standard Chartered Bank and Soumya Kanti Ghosh Chief Economic Advisor State Bank of India broadly concur with Barua's estimate of 6.7-6.8 percent growth for the economy in FY17 compared with 7.6 percent seen last fiscal.



Pronab Sen Former Chief Statistician, Abheek Barua Chief Economist HDFC Bank, Indranil Pan Chief Economist IDFC Bank, Anubhuti Sahay Head - Research (India) Standard Chartered Bank and Soumya Kanti Ghosh Chief Economic Advisor State Bank of India



Latha: What did you make of the sum and substance of what TCA Anant is saying, it appears to me they have not taken into account any of the data of the demonetisation months because it was not available to them?



Barua: TCA Anant is right in not taking some of the obvious outliers like the November data or even the December data for credit growth that we got recently, I think that is sensible. However to assume the kind of momentum that holds for other years and justify extrapolation is possibly not relevant this particular year. So, there will be revisions downwards.



If you look from first half, second half perspective they are roughly working with compared to a first half growth of 7.2 percent, they are working with about 6.8-6.9 percent for the second half. I would peg the second half to around 6.2 percent which maps into about 6.6-6.7 percent for the entire year. Some corrections are due but it is sensible to avoid too much extrapolation from November.



Latha: They have taken IIP data upto October, corporate results data upto September and they had deposits data of November as well but they have chosen not to include it because it looked like an outlier. Therefore since they have got a GVA of 7.0 percent and we know that the GVA of the first six months was 7.2 percent, they are obviously working with a 6.8 GVA for the remaining two quarters. Would you say therefore the actual data could be something else?



Sen: Remember the weight of the second half in GDP is about 60 percent as opposed to about 40 percent. Little over 40 percent for the first two half and little under 60 percent for the second half. So, they are working I think closer to 7 percent which would pretty much square with the data that is available upto October.



I am actually glad that they haven’t used the numbers that have come in from the IIP for November. They would have got some of the numbers but the problem that they would have is that because the data comes in spread out over time, it isn’t clear that the data that would be available to them would actually be representative of the industry. So, if they haven’t used it, I think it is a very good thing.



Latha: Financials, real estate and professional services include both deposits and credit. Deposits will have actually grown very sharply even up until March if the withdrawal limits are what they are. Credit on the other hand will be flat because people have paid back with old notes. So, the total outstanding loan has actually gone down for banks or remained flat. So, how will this change?



Sen: In the final estimates you use both the credit and the deposit but when you are working with the quarterly you don\\'t have the data on credit. The data that comes in is only on deposits. So, what is done usually is that you assume a constant credit deposit ratio and work on that which is probably why it is showing up this way.



Latha: So, you agree with Soumya Kanti Ghosh that that will be the one that will be revised lower?



Sen: It will be revised lower. A lot of things can get revised lower but the thing that really puzzles me is the price data. If you look at CPI, over the course of the year it has hung around just barely above 5 percent and the WPI has been significantly lower than 5 percent. Since WPI has the larger weight in the GDP deflator, I would have expected the deflator number to be lower, to be closer to 4 percent. This would have been my expectation.



Latha: 7.0 is the gross value added (GVA) and based on the seventh months data, what is yours and what are your comments?



Sahay: We are looking at 6.8 percent. Just three points which I would like to make here is that first is there is a lot of uncertainty and like CSO, we all are struggling with it whether we go up from here or down, that is something that is the biggest question for all of us. Second point is in terms of data availability, and across all sectors, one of the sectors where we face most issues is related to industry. Index of industrial production (IIP), we do not have data for November, probably CSO has some information on that part, but the biggest, 60-70 percent comes on the basis of December ending quarter, corporate performance. Absolutely no view on that. We just have earning previews and they all indicate that it will be bad. So, a swing can happen on that particular front.



And third bit is on services. I am not actually surprised by this robust services sector growth of 8.8 percent. Even though they have not taken into account 15 percent deposit growth which is the latest number as of December 23, if you look at the sales tax growth for six days which almost account for 45 percent of total sales tax collection, or for that matter if you look at the cargo and passenger for both air as well as port, they have been doing pretty well. So, at least till October-November, whatever data we had on services, we are not really surprised that it has been reflected similarly in the advanced estimate. Going forward, like everyone else, we will also be watching out what are the swing factors, but as far as our house view is concerned, we are looking at a 6.8 percent kind of a GDP growth for FY17.



Latha: What is your GVA, GDP number? Will there be a further revision, lower or higher?



Sahay: Working with a GVA estimate of 6.6 percent and for a GDP at 6.8 percent. I do not think I have got any additional information at this particular moment to bring in any kind of bias. So, 6.8 percent looks pretty good to us.



Latha: Budget numbers assumed a GDP growth, nominal GDP of Rs 150 lakh crore. That was 11 percent growth assumption. Now, with 11.9 percent assumption, the GDP is coming at Rs 152 lakh crore against a Budget assumption of Rs 150 lakh crore which was 11 percent growth. So, now do you think that the Budget numbers will actually be based on wrong numbers? You will have a fiscal deficit which will be 3.5 percent off Rs 152 lakh crore when perhaps the actual number will not be Rs 152 lakh crore.



Ghosh: Yes, that could be a possibility. What you said is absolutely correct. Here the problem is that the CSO is also working with estimates and it is actually in a predicament because it has the data, but it cannot use the data because of the volatility. So, my sense is that there will be Budget estimates, I think the Finance Ministry will go with a specific fiscal deficit number which is in its mind instead of looking at the overall nominal GDP numbers in this case because the point over here is that if you actually go by the CSO estimates today, it will be very difficult to reconcile with the Budget estimates which the Finance Ministry is looking into.



And the other important thing, I would just like to point out. I just noticed from the data is that there is actually a distinct slowdown in the trade hotels and transport sector. The second half estimates is actually at 4.5 percent against 7.6 percent in the first half. So, some amount of slowdown possibly has been incorporated. But I am surprised that the Finance insurance sector is actually logging in a higher growth rate in the second half compared to the first half. And there is the sector which will show the maximum revision when the next estimates are out in May, 2017.



Latha: What is your GVA, GDP number? Will there be a further revision, lower or higher?



Ghosh: We are working with a GVA of 6.5 and a GDP of around 6.7 percent but we are factoring a downward bias in the GDP estimates because we believe the GDP numbers could go down to 6.5 percent or a tad below that. So, there is a negative bias in the 6.7 percent GDP estimate which we have factored in for the full year.



Latha: What are your thoughts and how much credibility or how much importance will you give this number?



Pan: For the full year, we are working with a 6.7 percent GDP estimate, much like most of the other economists that you have been talking with. Now, obviously this number that has come out is broadly an extension of the Q1 numbers which is they anyway had a 7-month number to work with. So obviously, the expectation would be that as newer information comes in, as newer data comes in, which would reflect the impact of the demonetisation, the third quarter number would possibly be sharply lower than the second quarter number. While we expect that there would be some sort of a revival sense that will come in, in the fourth quarter number, hoping that a lot of the currency comes back into the system by the second half or the fag end of the fourth quarter. So, a lot is in terms of academic interest. Now the most crucial implication is in terms of how we factor these numbers into the Budget where thankfully, the nominal growth numbers will be taken into consideration. So, the government possibly would be working with an 11.5 percent for this year and also for the next year in terms of the Budget estimate is the sense that I can provide.



Latha: What are the numbers you are working with and would you want to add any bias to it?



Pan: GVA is at 6.6 percent and GDP is at 6.7 percent. Immediately no bias. I would probably go on to relook at the numbers after the Q3 numbers come out because everybody is taking a shot in the dark so as we are.