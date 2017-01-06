FY17 GDP advance estimate at 7.1%; cash ban impact not factored

The Indian economy will likely grow at 7.1 percent in 2016-17, 0.5 percentage points slower than the previous year’s 7.6 percent expansion, government data showed on Friday, adding to deceleration fears caused by an economy-wide cash-crunch.

It could get worse as the current projections are based on incomplete output and corporate income data, amid signs of faltering investment and weak consumer spending over the last few weeks.

While factory output data, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is available only up to October, most companies are yet to declare their third quarter results, making it difficult for official statisticians to gauge the speed of economic expansion.

"The sector-wise estimates are obtained by extrapolation of indicators like the IIP of first 7 months of the financial year and financial performance of listed companies in the private corporate sector available upto quarter ending September, 2016," a Central Statistics Office (CSO) statement accompanying the advanced GDP statement said.

The data is based on the first advance estimates of crop production information on indicators like sales tax, deposits and credits, passenger and freight earnings of railways, passengers and cargo handled by civil aviation, cargo handled at major sea ports and sales of commercial vehicles available for the first seven months of the financial year.

These are the first official estimates of India’s broader economy after the demonetisation move was announced.

While India remains the world’s fastest growing major economy ahead of 6.7% growth in China that is battling an industrial deceleration, question marks remain over its ability to hold on to that status following the demonetisation drive.

The surprise move to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from midnight of November 8, has hurt household spending on aspirational and essential products, which have been the edifice of the India growth story.

It accounts for more than half of India’s GDP enabling it to cement its place as the world’s fastest growing major economy outpacing China.

The government has forecast that private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) during 2016-17 at constant 2011-12 prices—a scale to measure household spending—will be valued at Rs 67.13 lakh crore compared to last year’s Rs 63.01 lakh crore.

Consumer spending as measured by PFCE will likely grow 6.54 percent in 2016-17 over last year, compared to 7.4 percent growth in 2015-16, signs that households have deferred spending to deal with the currency culling exercise.

The “demonetisation” of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes has dampened consumer durable sales in rural areas where most transactions take place in cash, partially offsetting the gains from abundant summer rains this year after two years of successive drought.

The demonetisation has also upset families’ spending plans on cars, televisions and refrigerators that peak during the wedding season during October-March.

Consumer durables output and sales could slowdown in the coming few months following the scrapping of high denomination currency notes and the limit on daily and weekly cash withdrawals.

INVESTMENT SLIDE

This delay in household spending has also likely pushed back investment growth with firms already sitting on vast unused capacities in consumption-linked sectors.

This will likely have a strong bearing on gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), a proxy for measuring investment activity.

GFCF, at constant 2011-12 prices, will likely fall (-) 0.2 percent in 2016-17 compared to a 3.9 percent expansion 2015-16.

There are signs of slowdown in almost all sectors, barring the government, where a pay bonanza to 4.7 million staff and 5.5 million pensioners have pushed up spending.

The manufacturing sector, is estimated to grow at a slower 7.4 percent in 2016-17 from 9.3 percent last year, while the mining sector is set to contract (-)1.8 percent in 2016-17 from a 7.4 percent growth in the previous year.

Growth in the construction sector, a large employer for unskilled labourers, will likely moderate to 2.9 percent this year from 3.9 percent last year.

Construction activity has been among the worst-hit by the currency drain out, with most contract labourers working on sites paid in cash.

FARM PUSH

Good rains this year have likely helped in raising farm income. Agriculture is set to grow at 4.1 percent this year, compared to 1.2 percent in the previous year.

Part of this expansion, however, can also be due to a low base-effect—a statistical phenomenon that magnifies small changes. India was hit by two successive droughts in the last two years.

LIMITED PAY BONANZA EFFECT

Government spending (in inflation-adjusted constant 2011-12 prices), however, will likely jump 23.8 percent during the year over a 2.2 percent growth in 2015-16, mirroring the higher salary payouts that have been credited to employees’ accounts after August.

The government was hoping that good summer rains along with recently announced hike in salaries and pensions will set off a cycle of spending and investment, with people expected to use higher incomes to buy cars and houses.

That remains unlikely now with most analysts warning of a sharp deceleration in the coming quarters in wake of the currency recall.