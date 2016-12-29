Freight rates up on fresh cargo movement

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.
Dec 29, 2016, 03.51 PM | Source: PTI

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.

Transporters said increased cargo movements along with shortage of trucks in the market pushed up freight rates for select destinations.

Delhi to Ahmedabad, Baroda and Mumbai freight moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 25,000, Rs 27,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively.

Rates to Pune and Ludhiana also rose by Rs 1000 each to Rs 33,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 58,000 Chandigarh 18,000 Vijayawada 60,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 66,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 69,000 Indore 23,000 Mysore 71,000 Ahmedabad 25,000 Puducherry 74,000 Baroda 27,000 Coimbatore 76,000 Patna 27,000 Kochi 81,000 Surat 29,000 Thiruvananthapuram 85,000 Mumbai 31,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 33,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 33,000 Guwahati 60,000.
