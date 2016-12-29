Dec 29, 2016, 03.51 PM | Source: PTI
Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.
Freight rates up on fresh cargo movement
Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following tight position of trucks against pick-up in cargo movements.
