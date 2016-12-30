Dec 30, 2016, 10.41 PM | Source: PTI
As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts, tax revenue came in at Rs 6.21 lakh crore, or 59 percent of the full-year BE of Rs 10.54 lakh crore. Total receipts from revenue and non-debt capital of the government during the eight months read Rs 7.96 lakh crore, or 57.8 percent of BE.
Fiscal deficit hits 86% of Budget estimate in April-November
The governments Plan expenditure during the period came in at Rs 3.64 lakh core, 66.2 percent of the full-year budget estimate. During the same period last year, it stood at 64.1 percent. The non-Plan expenditure in April-November of 2016-17 was Rs 9.22 lakh crore, or 64.6 percent, of the whole-year estimate. The total expenditure (Plan and non-Plan) was Rs 12.86 lakh crore, 65 percent of the governments full-year estimate of Rs 19.78 lakh crore.
The revenue deficit during April-November stood at Rs 3.48 lakh crore, or 98.4 percent of BE for 2016-17.
