Expect more people to shift to MCLR rates in last qtr: SBI chief

By

State Bank of India (SBI) is expecting more number of customers to switch to the Marginal Cost of Funding Based Lending Rate (MCLR), with the bank reducing MCLR by 0.9 percent across maturities. SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that this would help them take the loan growth to 8 to 9 percent by the end of this financial year.