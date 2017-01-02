Expect more people to shift to MCLR rates in last qtr: SBI chief

Moneycontrol Bureau
State Bank of India ( SBI
) is expecting more number of customers to switch to the Marginal Cost of Funding Based Lending Rate (MCLR), with the bank reducing MCLR by 0.9 percent across maturities. SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that this would help them take the loan growth to 8 to 9 percent by the end of this financial year.
“These rates are more durable. This is a liquidity driven rate cut, with deposit growth up sharply and credit growth going down,” she said. The bank saw an incremental deposit (net growth) of Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the demonetisation period from November 9 to December 30. SBI saw CASA grow by 483 basis points in these 50 days.
MCLR is the rate benchmark lending rate at which a bank prices all its loans. Bhattacharya said that they expected to see a surge of 100-200 basis points over current loan growth of 7 percent with the rate cut being offered for customers.
Even old customers can avail the new rate. The SBI chairman said that if existing home loan customers want to shift to the new loan rate, they will charge a switch-off fee which will be added to the loan. She added that they do not need to pay this upfront.
While there is a belief that the liquidity in the system would flow out. Bhattacharya said that they expected 40 percent of new deposits to stay with the bank. She added that once the liquidity started flowing out, they will look at the deposit rates.
She said that unlike popular perception, there is no reluctance to cut the base rate and that the formula itself is different. “Base rates will also come down, though it may take longer. Our recommendation is that all customers should shift to MCLR as soon as possible,” she said.
Currently, 40 percent corporate customers are on MCLR and 10 percent retail customers follow MCLR, as a value of the loan amount. The bank also intends to have meetings with builders to see how to boost realty sectors. The bank has opened 8.9 million savings accounts in the demonetisation period. The deposits have grown by 21.24 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
With respect to the demonetisation exercise, she said that normalcy could return by March. She said that they have suggested to the government in their budget discussions with the finance minister to incentivise digital and disincentivise cash transactions. Also, she said that they have suggested if it could be made mandatory for large corporates to pay salaries through transfer medium, be it electronic or digital.
On the issue of the merger of the associated banks, SBI chairman said that it could be delayed by a quarter and that they are waiting for the government to notify the scheme.