EXCLUSIVE: Pvt colleges, unlisted cos under lens in war against black money

The government is readying a crackdown on rampant use of unaccounted money cloaked as donations and capitation fee paid to secure seats flouting the merit list-based admission process in several private institutions.

Also under the scanner are tens of unlisted companies for suspected funneling of black money into the legitimate financial system through convertible debentures.

These are part of the government’s broad strategy to plug the gaps in India’s active parallel economy where deals take place in cash, hoodwinking tax and regulatory authorities.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had commissioned a special report in 2015 that had found that, despite laws and several court orders, many institutions—private schools and colleges—continue to take donation or capitation fee for admitting students who were otherwise ineligible on the merit list process.

The CBDT had submitted the report to the Justice MB Shah-headed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money.

There are no official figures available but a private study by the Mumbai-based Centre for Research and Prevention of Computer Crimes in 2014 said the business of education generates Rs 48,400 crore of black money annually.

The government is also examining the option of asking the state governments to draw up lists of private educational institutions to investigate suspicious cases, based on the CBDT report.

Set up in May 2014 immediately after the Narendra Modi-led BJP swept to power, SIT has been filing periodic status reports to the Supreme Court.

“The substance of the brief findings of (CBDT) searches/surveys of various entities engaged in area of education through Trusts reveals that large unaccounted amount is accepted as donation and in a number of cases, such donations are used for personal benefits and also for tax evasion which results into generation of black money,” the SIT said in its third report filed with the Supreme Court last year.

The government is also currently scanning through the data that the Income Tax (I-T) has collated of many privately held unlisted companies for siphoning black money.

The study showed that many in the real estate and construction sectors were borrowing money through “cash” from investors using instruments such as “convertible debentures “ and “optionally convertible debentures”.

Instances have come to light where many investors have “lent” funds in cash through a convertible debenture to companies, which use the money to pay vendors for ongoing projects.

Under such deals that are not registered with any authority, the investors convert the money lent in cash as equity shares at a later date and become legitimate shareholders of the company.

There are about 40,000 unlisted companies in India, many of which often obscure their ownership and shareholding patterns through a web of related firms.