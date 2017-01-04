Electronic payments see 11% jump in December

Electronic payment values saw an 11 per cent jump in December 2016 over November 2016. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that Rs 104 trillion worth value of electronic transactions were done in the last month.

As per the RBI’s provisional data for November and December 2016, volumes of electronic transactions touched 939.4 million in December compared to 671.5 million in November 2016.

The month of December saw a bigger jump in digital payments with the regulatory body incentivising cashless transactions. On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes would no longer be legal tender. Instead, new notes in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were brought into circulations.

However, the cash situation is yet to return to complete normalcy and banks including State Bank of India (SBI) have said that normalcy will return by March.

Post the demonetisation exercise, RBI began releasing data for select payment systems on a daily basis from December 2 with a lag of one day. However, the regulator has said that the data on credit/debit cards usage and pre-paid payment instruments are representative in nature as they are sourced from some of the major participants only.



