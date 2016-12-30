Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin

The Ministry, in its year-end review, said that inflation has remained in comfort zone during the year with retail and wholesale inflation averaging 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively in the April-October period.
Dec 30, 2016, 02.39 PM | Source: PTI

Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin

The Ministry, in its year-end review, said that inflation has remained in "comfort zone" during the year with retail and wholesale inflation averaging 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively in the April-October period.

Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin

The Ministry, in its year-end review, said that inflation has remained in "comfort zone" during the year with retail and wholesale inflation averaging 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively in the April-October period.

Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin
Finance Ministry today said that the Indian economy grew 7.2 percent in the first half of the current fiscal, retaining its position as one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.

The Ministry, in its year-end review, said that inflation has remained in "comfort zone" during the year with retail and wholesale inflation averaging 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively in the April-October period.

"The stress given to fiscal consolidation through expenditure rationalisation and revenue raising efforts and the focus on administrative measures for cooperative financial governance and also steps towards containing inflation have contributed significantly to macro-economic stability," an official statement said.

It said that during 2016-17, the economy has continued to consolidate the gains achieved in restoring macro-economic stability and despite the continuing global sluggishness and recent pick-up in petroleum prices, the economic growth has continued to be robust and inflation has remained "more or less stable" in the current year.

The statement also said that the fiscal deficit and current account deficit as percentage of GDP have improved, and the growth rate of the economy during the first half of the current fiscal is estimated at 7.2 percent, which makes India one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.

The growth rates for agriculture and allied sectors, industry and services sectors during the six-month period are estimated at 2.5 percent, 5.6 percent, and 9.2 percent respectively.

"Inflation measured in terms of Consumer Price Index and Wholesale Price Index has remained in comfort zone during the current Financial Year 2016-17," the Ministry said.

CPI (Combined) inflation for 2015-16 declined to 4.9 percent from 5.9 percent in 2014-15. It averaged 5.2 percent in 2016-17 April-October period.

Food inflation, as measured by Consumer Food Price Index, declined to 4.9 percent in 2015-16 from 6.4 percent in 2014-15. It averaged 6.1 percent in 2016-17 April-October period.

WPI inflation declined to (-) 2.5 percent in 2015-16 from 2 percent in 2014-15. It averaged 2.7 percent in 2016-17 April-October period.

Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.