Ease of doing business: Mining cos may get leases before Jan 11 deadline on tweaked rule

Around 60 steel, cement and mining companies can now obtain mining leases, with the Centre easing norms for cases that were stuck over more than two years due to several administrative and procedural delays involving state governments.

State governments had given these companies “letters of intent (LoI),” a formal pre-lease assurance, more than two years ago.

A new law—Mines and Minerals Regulation and Development Act (MMRDA)—enacted in January 2015 made it mandatory for companies with LoIs to secure all necessary clearances by January 11, 2017 before they were granted formal mining leases.

A senior government official told Moneycontrol that the mines ministry has tweaked norms so that states can grant leases even if a miner does not obtain environmental clearance, which was a pre-requisite for obtaining a lease.

Companies will, however, still have to get the environmental approvals before starting mining activity, the official said, adding the new norm would be applicable from January 4.

With less than a week left, delays in approvals beyond January 11, 2017 would have made as many as 317 miners ineligible for leases, forcing them to apply afresh and go through a detailed bidding process.

The government feared that it could face litigations, if these companies were not granted mining lease by the January 11 deadline, despite having letters of intent from state governments.

Moneycontrol had last month reported that a top government official indicated the procedural approvals for these companies were unlikely before January 2017, effectively ruling them out from receiving the formal mining leases.

Environment, forest-related and other procedural clearances for 317 cases, spread across 12 mineral-rich states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were stuck at various levels.

Official data shows that 138 cases were awaiting environment and forest clearances, while 95 cases were pending at state mining and revenue departments. Some cases were stuck for want of other procedural approvals.

These companies were given LoIs before January 2015, when the government had promulgated an Ordinance to amend an older law.

Under the new law, mining leases can be granted only through an open, competitive bidding process, replacing the earlier first-come-first-served system that had drawn criticism for being arbitrary and encouraging corruption.

Companies that were given LoIs before the new law was enacted were given a two-year window to get all clearances and become eligible for mining leases.

The industry had requested the mines ministry to extend deadline beyond January 11. The mines ministry, however, was not in favour of extending the deadline as it would require a further amendments in the law.