Demonetisation a 'necessary evil', will widen tax base: KTR

The government's demonetisation decision was a necessary evil and though this will improve the tax bracket, but whether it will curb black money is something only time will tell, says KT Rama Rao, Telangana's I-T Minister.

"It is absurd that most Indian believe in and excel at tax evasion," Rao told CNBC-TV18.

On the government's push for a cashless economy, he said that India can become a less cash economy but never a cashless economy.



Below is the verbatim transcript of KT Rama Rao's interview to Nithya Balakrishna on CNBC-TV18.



Q: What is your view on demonetisation?



A: By and large everybody understands that this has been a huge challenge, it has been a huge inconvenience, but at the same time the common man of this country understands and the common of this country also believes that there is definitely a game behind beyond the pain.



Q: What about in the long term when you do talk about black money and corruption, which are the two ultimate goals of the prime minister?



A: My firm belief is that in a country where only 1 percent or less than 1 percent pay income tax which is absolutely absurd – this will definitely improve upon our accountability, our transparency, our way of doing business – it will certainly improve the revenues of government of India, it will also improve the way we do business as a state and therefore I think in the overall scheme of things this is definitely something that is going to help the country.



Now the second aspect of it though is regarding unaccounted for money or black money as people have been calling it – I have my own reservations – I have my own doubts, but at the same time I do believe that lot more people will be brought under the tax net and therefore the revenues would improve and therefore more access, more money and more capital to infuse into infrastructure, to infuse into the basics that India so badly requires.



Q: Cashless economy is that really something that India should be targeting now, is that the need of the hour?



A: India can only be a less cash economy – it can never be a cashless economy. I don’t think any country in the world can be completely cashless – for like I said country where you have 130 crore people only 1 percent of them paying any kind of income tax or being above Rs 2.5 lakh of annual income is incredulous. It could make you think we are not sure as where we are headed and in a country where there are huge disparity as is unless the government of India and unless state governments put a concerted effort to actually correct it – we are watching so many civilian crisis across the world and we don’t want to end up there, so I think this was much needed.



Q: Are we still on board when you talk about rollout of GST on April 1 or should the impact of demonetisation be realised a little while longer?



A: I think it is a fair start. You had a series of reforms come in began with GST and then there was the income disclosure scheme (IDS) and then came demonetisation – so it wasn’t as if opportunities were not given. I think states have been given enough time to prepare even for GST. Homogeneity in terms of tax structure and also overall reform oriented approach in the country across different states is a great move and we should be on course for GST as well – April 2017 should bring with it.