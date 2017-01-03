Demonetisation will put an end to black money, says Tomar

Jan 03, 2017, 07.45 AM | Source: PTI

Union Rural Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar said India will witness exponential growth in digital trade in coming years and become a cashless economy.

"Digital trade will grow many a times in the coming years in the country and India will reach its destination to become a cashless economy," the union minister said in the opening ceremony of Digi-Dhan Mela (fair) here at Indira Gandhi Agriculture University.

Hailing the Prime Minister's decision of demonetisation, Tomar said the historic move would put an end to black money, curb Naxalism and terrorism and make India self-dependent on many things.

Demonetisation will help increasing tax revenue and the banks will grow stronger which will directly benefit the citizens of this country, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said digital economy is taking India to a new era and both customers and shopkeepers are enthusiastic about using digital transaction.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that PDS (public distribution system) shops in five districts- Raipur, Balod, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon and Raigarh would be completely cashless by 31st March 2017.

Over 11 lakh farmers holding Kisan Credit Card would be provided with a RuPay card. Cashless transaction facilitation will be provided at 5,000 locations via Lok Seva Guarantee Kendras and Common Service Centers, he said.

This will surely show positive results in the economy and in the lives of villagers, farmers and labourers, the chief minister added.

Demonetisation will put an end to black money, says Tomar
