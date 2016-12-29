Dec 29, 2016, 10.39 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said that once the entire process of cash ban is completed, consumption and investments will pick-up rapidly. The cash collected at the end will be disclosed by the central bank at right time.
Demonetisation to improve GDP by 2%, hike tax base:Arjun Meghwal
