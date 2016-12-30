Demonetisation: Modi must accept failure and quit as PM, says Derek Obrian

Dec 30, 2016, 10.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demonetisation: Modi must accept failure and quit as PM, says Derek O'brian

Demonetisation was a lab test of the government and the citizens of India were the test subjects, says Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'brian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept that he failed in this test and his only request is that Modi resign as PM.

He says, "Four of every five villages don't have a bank, only 10 percent of retail stores have PoS machines and 95 percent of debit cards in the country are used only for money withdrawals, then how can this move ever be a success?"

The government must admit its idea of demonetisation did not work, O'brian adds.

Demonetisation government India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Derek O'brian PoS machine debit card
