Demonetisation: Modi must accept failure and quit as PM, says Derek Obrian

The government tries to prove that its demonetisation move was a success by providing us with reassurance that the economy is picking up. However the numbers given by the government are less that the reality, says O'brian.

The government tries to prove that its demonetisation move was a success by providing us with reassurance that the economy is picking up. However the numbers given by the government are less that the reality, says O'brian.

Demonetisation was a lab test of the government and the citizens of India were the test subjects, says Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'brian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept that he failed in this test and his only request is that Modi resign as PM.



The government tries to prove that its demonetisation move was a success by providing us with reassurance that the economy is picking up. However the numbers given by the government are less that the reality, says O'brian.



He says, "Four of every five villages don't have a bank, only 10 percent of retail stores have PoS machines and 95 percent of debit cards in the country are used only for money withdrawals, then how can this move ever be a success?"



The government must admit its idea of demonetisation did not work, O'brian adds.



Watch video for more.