Demonetisation led to reduction in job opportunities: Congress

Senior Congress leader Bala Bachchan today claimed that demonetisation has led to "reduction" in job opportunities by 28 percent in Madhya Pradesh.

"Demonetisation has increased the problems of common man. According to our estimates job opportunities in the state have reduced by 28 percent after the decision to scrap notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations," Bachchan who is also leader of opposition (in-charge) in Madhya Pradesh assembly told journalists here.

Bachchan claimed that thousands of labourers have lost their jobs in the industrial towns of the state like Mandideep and Peethampur.

"There is a huge cash crunch in the tribal dominated districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani. The government is playing a gimmick of cashless transactions for the benefit of some digital companies involved in this business," Bachchan alleged.

He maintained that a large number of new accounts were opened after demonetisation in cooperative banks run by BJP leaders to legalise their money.