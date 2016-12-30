Demonetisation impact: The worst is over; see normalcy by Jan end, says Govinda Rao

The deadline to submit demonetised notes in banks has ended. But for all those who still wish to deposit old notes can still do so at specified RBI branches till March 31.

Government's remonetisation efforts have turned out to be a success, the worse of the cash ban is over, says Govinda Rao, Emeritus Professor at National Institute of Public Finance of Policy. He expects things returning back to normal by the end of January.



The RBI has asked all banks to report on the collection of old notes via e-mail today to outline the impact of the demonetisation drive.



So far, there has been no announcement on whether cash restrictions at ATMs and withdrawals from banks will remain in place.



